Olivia Munn and Chris Pratt Enjoy 'Romantic' Dinner in Los Angeles (Exclusive)

Looks like Chris Pratt is moving on -- with Olivia Munn.

The 38-year-old actor was spotted enjoying a "romantic" dinner with Munn in Los Angeles on Friday, an eyewitness tells ET. The pair dined at popular Hollywood restaurant Craig's in West Hollywood, California.

According to ET's eyewitness, Pratt and Munn, 37, were alone, and acting "totally romantic." "He had his arm around her at one point," the eyewitness says, adding that it didn't look like the two were trying to hide their PDA.

Pratt and Munn, did, however, take precautions not to be photographed. ET's eyewitness thinks the couple "probably came in from the kitchen."

ET has reached out to reps for Pratt and Munn for comment.

Pratt filed for divorce from his wife, Anna Faris, in December, after the pair announced their separation in August after eight years of marriage. Faris has since dated cinematographer Michael Barrett, but has remained friendly with Pratt as they co-parent their son, Jack.

See more in the video below.

