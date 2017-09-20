Olivia Munn Claims Making a Cameo in 'Ocean's Eight' Came With a Cost

Olivia Munn felt a little robbed after agreeing to a cameo in the upcoming heist movie Ocean's Eight.

The 37-year-old actress is one of many stars to appear in a scene in the movie set at New York City's Met Gala, and shared during an interview with Entertainment Weekly Radio that she was not compensated for her time or reimbursed for the money she shelled out for hair, makeup and wardrobe to accurately portray the part of a celebrity attending the formal event.