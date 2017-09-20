Olivia Munn Claims Making a Cameo in 'Ocean's Eight' Came With a Cost
Olivia Munn felt a little robbed after agreeing to a cameo in the upcoming heist movie Ocean's Eight.
The 37-year-old actress is one of many stars to appear in a scene in the movie set at New York City's Met Gala, and shared during an interview with Entertainment Weekly Radio that she was not compensated for her time or reimbursed for the money she shelled out for hair, makeup and wardrobe to accurately portray the part of a celebrity attending the formal event.
“It actually cost me money to be part of Ocean’s Eight," Munn claimed. “They’re like, 'Do your own glam.' I got the dress -- and all that -- and then you submit the bills for it because I’m part of your movie. Then they’re [the producers] like, ‘Oh no, the bills come right back to you.’”
Munn seemed to feel differently when speaking to ET about the cameo earlier this month. "I have to spend a lot of my time telling people that I'm not in Ocean's Eight instead of being like, 'It's so cool I got to do a cameo,'" she quipped before gushing over the leading ladies in the movie. "I'm really excited about it because Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett are two of my all-time favorites -- and Mindy Kaling is one of my greatest friends and I'm so excited to watch it."
A slew of other stars also signed on to make cameos in Ocean's Eight, including Katie Holmes, Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner and Matt Damon.
In an exclusive interview with ET, Holmes also opened up about her small part in the film, which stars Bullock, Blanchett, Kaling, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway and Helena Bonham Carter.
"I'm a fan of all the Ocean's movies," the 38-year-old actress gushed, revealing that she's playing herself. "I'm happy that it has so many amazing women in it, so many amazing actresses. It's really so much fun being a part of."
Ocean's Eight does not hit theaters until June 8.