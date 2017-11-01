Olivia Munn, Natasha Henstridge Accuse Brett Ratner of Sexual Misconduct
Six women have gone on the record to accuse director Brett Ratner of sexual misconduct.
In a Los Angeles Times story published on Wednesday, the women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, detail their alleged incidents with Ratner, which they say occurred early in their careers. In Munn's case, she alleges the harassment continued as she ran into him on multiple occasions.
According to Munn, she first encountered Ratner when she was invited by a friend to visit the set of his 2004 film, After the Sunset. Munn, who was at the time an aspiring actress, says she was asked to drop off food at the trailer, but was then startled to find him inside, and claims he masturbated in front of her.
"He walked out ... with his belly sticking out, no pants on, shrimp cocktail in one hand and he was furiously masturbating in the other," Munn claims to the newspaper. "And before I literally could even figure out where to escape or where to look, he ejaculated."
Munn says she immediately told the man who asked her to deliver the food about the alleged incident, but claims he wasn't surprised.
"It was just, ‘Ugh, sorry about that,'" Munn claims.
Ratner “vehemently disputes” Munn’s allegations, Ratner's attorney, Marty Singer, tells The Times.
“I have represented Mr. Ratner for two decades, and no woman has ever made a claim against him for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment,” Singer also tells the newspaper. “Furthermore, no woman has ever requested or received any financial settlement from my client.”
As for Munn, she claims to The Times that she did speak to a lawyer after the alleged incident, but says the attorney dissuaded her from going up against a director of Ratner's status.
The Newsroom star, now 37, actually wrote about the alleged 2004 incident with Ratner in her 2010 book, Suck It, Wonder Woman! The Misadventures of a Hollywood Geek, but didn't name Ratner. Ratner later appeared on Attack of the Show in 2011 -- which Munn used to co-host -- and said he was the director she wrote about in her book. After claiming he used to date Munn and "banged her a few times," but "forgot" about her, Ratner appeared on The Howard Stern Show a week later, and admitted that he never slept with her.
Munn says she continued to run into Ratner at Hollywood events over the years, and during one party, she claims he told her he ejaculated on magazine covers she was featured on.
“It feels as if I keep going up against the same bully at school who just won't quit,” Munn says. “You just hope that enough people believe the truth and for enough time to pass so that you can't be connected to him anymore.”
Addressing these specific allegations to The Times, Singer says Ratner “has no recollection of making such a statement," and claims that Munn and Ratner did indeed have “an intimate relationship.” However, Munn tells the newspaper that this is a "complete lie."
As for Henstridge, her sexual misconduct claim dates back to the 1990s, when she alleges Ratner forced her to perform oral sex him. Henstridge, who was a 19-year-old fashion model at the time, says she was hanging out with friends in Ratner's New York apartment, but after falling asleep, found herself alone with the Rush Hour director. Henstridge claims Ratner blocked the doorway when she attempted to leave, began touching himself, then forced her to perform oral sex.
“He strong-armed me in a real way. He physically forced himself on me,” she claims to The Times. “At some point, I gave in and he did his thing.”
Singer tells the newspaper that Ratner disputes her account. Singer accuses the actress of being “upset after learning my client had a girlfriend who he would not leave” for her.
For her part, the actress tells the newspaper that she was not interested in dating Ratner.
Ratner isn't the only director multiple actresses have recently accused of sexual misconduct. Director James Toback has been accused of sexual harassment by over 30 women.
