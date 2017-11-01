Olivia Munn, Natasha Henstridge Accuse Brett Ratner of Sexual Misconduct

Munn says she immediately told the man who asked her to deliver the food about the alleged incident, but claims he wasn't surprised.

"It was just, ‘Ugh, sorry about that,'" Munn claims.

Ratner “vehemently disputes” Munn’s allegations, Ratner's attorney, Marty Singer, tells The Times.

“I have represented Mr. Ratner for two decades, and no woman has ever made a claim against him for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment,” Singer also tells the newspaper. “Furthermore, no woman has ever requested or received any financial settlement from my client.”

As for Munn, she claims to The Times that she did speak to a lawyer after the alleged incident, but says the attorney dissuaded her from going up against a director of Ratner's status.

The Newsroom star, now 37, actually wrote about the alleged 2004 incident with Ratner in her 2010 book, Suck It, Wonder Woman! The Misadventures of a Hollywood Geek, but didn't name Ratner. Ratner later appeared on Attack of the Show in 2011 -- which Munn used to co-host -- and said he was the director she wrote about in her book. After claiming he used to date Munn and "banged her a few times," but "forgot" about her, Ratner appeared on The Howard Stern Show a week later, and admitted that he never slept with her.

Munn says she continued to run into Ratner at Hollywood events over the years, and during one party, she claims he told her he ejaculated on magazine covers she was featured on.

“It feels as if I keep going up against the same bully at school who just won't quit,” Munn says. “You just hope that enough people believe the truth and for enough time to pass so that you can't be connected to him anymore.”

Addressing these specific allegations to The Times, Singer says Ratner “has no recollection of making such a statement," and claims that Munn and Ratner did indeed have “an intimate relationship.” However, Munn tells the newspaper that this is a "complete lie."