Olivia Munn Pokes Fun at Aaron Rodgers Split After Posing With a Pal Wearing a Vikings Hat
Olivia Munn doesn’t take her criticism too seriously! The 37-year-old actress recently posed with pal, Nick Swardson, who happened to be wearing a Minnesota Vikings hat in the photo. The move prompted several of her followers to point to the fact that Munn, who previously dated Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, had lost her allegiance to the NFL team.
“Ok I like the revenge by being best friends w a Vikings fan lol,” one commenter wrote.
Others slammed Munn for posting such a “petty” picture, writing, “@oliviamunn y are you trying to be a distraction? this is petty and i need my qb sharp not focusing on this trash.. #Growup #Getoverit #lol.”
But Munn refused to take the criticism seriously, posting a Photoshopped version of the same photo two days later. The new image featured Swardson wearing a hat with Rodgers’ photo on it.
“I should've asked @nickswardson to wear his other favorite hat. (Note to all friends: Please remove all sports paraphernalia whilst we hang out.),” she wrote.
Rodgers, 33, and Munn called it quits in April after almost three years together. Throughout their relationship, Munn supported Rodgers and the Packers, even posting a pro-Packers message to Instagram this past January.
“So proud of this team,” she wrote at the time. “They faced a lot of adversity on and off the field, but battled to get this far. Thank you to those of you who encouraged and supported them by choosing to put out only positive energy. It helped them get this far.”
Rodgers recently opened up about their split to ESPN, saying, “When you are living out a relationship in the public eye, it's definitely ... it's difficult. It has some extra constraints, because you have other opinions about your relationship, how it affects your work and, you know, just some inappropriate connections."
