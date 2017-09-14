Olivia Munn Pokes Fun at Aaron Rodgers Split After Posing With a Pal Wearing a Vikings Hat

Others slammed Munn for posting such a “petty” picture, writing, “@oliviamunn y are you trying to be a distraction? this is petty and i need my qb sharp not focusing on this trash.. #Growup #Getoverit #lol.”

But Munn refused to take the criticism seriously, posting a Photoshopped version of the same photo two days later. The new image featured Swardson wearing a hat with Rodgers’ photo on it.

“I should've asked @nickswardson to wear his other favorite hat. (Note to all friends: Please remove all sports paraphernalia whilst we hang out.),” she wrote.