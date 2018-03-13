Olivia Munn Shows Off Her Sexy New Perm

New week, new ‘do!

Olivia Munn kicked off Monday with a hot new hairdo, which she shared on Instagram.

The 37-year-old actress shared a boomerang clip showing off her tousled new shoulder-length locks.

“I got a #PERM,” she excitedly captioned the video. “Thanks @bykileyfitz.”



She then posted a full-length mirror selfie as she twirled her new curls.

“Yup. These waves are permanent,” she wrote alongside another clip showing her raising one eyebrow.

While she may have new hair, she doesn’t have a new love -- Munn turned to social media on Friday to set the record straight about rumors she was dating Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband, Justin Theroux.

In a series of tweets, she shared screenshots of text messages between her and her publicist, in which she responded to news of a tabloid story about the two by saying, “Oh my god. That is so stupid.”

"Dear Tabloids, Please stop matching me with my friends' exes," the Lego Ninjago Movie star then wrote. "No disrespect to people who do date their friends' exes, that's just not my style. Kthxbye!"

