Olivia Newton-John Talks ‘Agonizing’ Second Battle With Cancer: ‘I Couldn’t Walk a Month Ago’

“I need to get through this,” she told Australia's 60 Minutes about the diagnosis, which made her “skid to a very quick halt.” “I have lots to do, but of course, it's scary. I'd be lying if I said it wasn't scary. It was, but I felt very sure that I would get through.”

“The pain level was really the hardest thing,” added Newton-John, who underwent herbal and photon radiation therapies and has been using medical marijuana grown by her husband, John, to cope with the pain. “I was trying to do shows and it was pretty agonizing.”

The Grease icon added that her latest fight against the disease has reduced her immobility.

“I can walk, but I can't go long distances,” she revealed during the televised interview. “But I'll get there, because I couldn't walk at all a month or so ago. As I heal I'll be able to walk more.”

While breaking news of the relapse to her husband and her daughter, Chloe, was one of the hardest parts of the journey, Newton-John said she delivered the news “in a positive way,” and is now focused on getting back to good health.

“It's probably something I'll deal with the rest of my life,” she said. “But I will and I'll be fine and there have been a lot of women, who have had reoccurrences, and continue on with their lives to be old ladies. That's my vision.”