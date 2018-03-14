Olivia Wilde and Oscar Isaac Bring the Tears in First Trailer for 'Life Itself,' By 'This Is Us' Creator

The first trailer for star-studded dramedy Life Itself debuted on Wednesday, and it looks like fans of This Is Us will be pleased with creator Dan Fogelman's latest project.

Life Itself, written and directed by Fogelman, stars Olivia Wilde and Oscar Isaac, and much like the hit NBC tearjerker, tells multiple stories while simultaneously weaving them together. Set in both New York City and the Spanish countryside and spanning different generations, the sure-to-be emotional film also stars Antonio Banderas and Annette Bening.

"There's no greater story than life ... itself," the movie's tagline reads.

The film is set to hit theaters on Sept. 21.

ET spoke to Fogelman last June, when he shared that even the A-list movie stars of Life Itself would push him for This Is Us spoilers!

"I was shooting a movie with all these famous movie stars and people would find out I work on the show and they would run past the movie stars to come ask me how Jack died," he told ET. "It was really bizarre."

Meanwhile, This Is Us' bittersweet season two finale aired on Monday, revealing why Jack, played by Milo Ventimiglia, is an old man.

