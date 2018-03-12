Olivia Wilde 'Broken' After Dog Paco Dies on Her Birthday

Olivia Wilde had a bittersweet birthday.

The actress turned 34 on Saturday, but sadly shared with her Instagram followers that her dog, Paco, died that evening. "Lost my best friend last night. Paco was a kind, wise, gentle, loving soul. I could post a thousand photos of so many adventures," she captioned a series of flashback pics of her and the pet. "These pics remind me of how peaceful he made me. My heart feels broken right now."

Wilde added, "All I can ask is that you consider adopting a pup, and loving them with all you’ve got. Here’s to all the incredible friends of Paco who’ve been so kind to him over the years. I am forever grateful."

The tribute to Paco came after Wilde posted a sweet family photo of her cozied up to 3-year-old son Otis, 1-year-old daughter Daisy and 42-year-old fiance Jason Sudeikis.

"What could I possibly ask for on this 34th birthday? Just endless health and happiness for these magical maniacs," she wrote. "Thank you thank you thank you, a million times, thank you."

While Wilde is mourning the death of her pup, Barbra Streisand recently revealed to Variety that she cloned her 14-year-old dog, Samantha, after she died last year.

"They have different personalities,” the 75-year-old entertainer said of her two Coton du Tulear pets named Miss Violet and Miss Scarlett. “I’m waiting for them to get older so I can see if they have her brown eyes and seriousness."

Here's more on Streisand's pups:

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Dog Puddy Dies

Taylor Lautner Mourns Death of Beloved Dog Roxy: 'I'll Miss You Everyday'

Khloe Kardashian Pays Tribute to Late Dog Gabbana: ‘She Was My First Child’

Related Gallery