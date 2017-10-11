Olivia Wilde Celebrates Daughter’s First Birthday, Thanks Doctors After ‘Complicated’ Birth in Flashback Pic
Olivia Wilde has a lot to celebrate!
The 33-year-old actress’ daughter, Daisy, with fiancé Jason Sudeikis turned one on Wednesday and the mother of two took to Instagram to remember her birth, revealing that it didn't go as smoothly as she had hoped.
“Daisy's birth was a little bit complicated and I'm deeply grateful for Sharlene Pope, Dr Caitlin Fiss, Nurse Helen O'Keeffe, and the whole life-saving team at Mount Sinai hospital in Manhattan,” she captioned a flashback pic of herself playfully giving the finger from a hospital bed, thanking her doctors. “Together we pushed out a gorgeous almost 10 lb baby lady.”
WATCH: Jason Sudeikis Talks Newborn Daughter Daisy and Olivia Wilde's False Alarm on the Way to Beyonce Concert
Wilde later followed that post up with a touching message to her daughter, writing, “My curious, courageous one, I promise we'll work hard to make this place better for you and your sisters everywhere. We've taken some hits recently, but I believe we are even more determined because of it. We dream of a time when you won't have to apologize for your brilliance, or sacrifice your self-respect to prove your worthiness. This world is yours, kiddo. We're just the cleanup crew. I love you. Happy birthday. ❤#internationaldayofthegirl.”
Daisy is the second child for Wilde and Sudeikis, who welcomed son Otis in 2014.
ET caught up with Sudeikis last year, where he opened up about his son becoming a big brother.
"He knows that it's something in an egg," Sudeikis quipped.
EXCLUSIVE: Jason Sudeikis Reveals Son Otis' Reaction to Becoming a Big Brother
For more on their family of four, check out what Wilde said on how Otis is like a little drill sergeant to sister Daisy:
NEWS: Olivia Wilde Says Son Otis Is Like a 'Drill Sergeant' to Little Sister Daisy