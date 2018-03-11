Olivia Wilde Shares Sweet Family Pic Celebrating Her 34th Birthday

Olivia Wilde has a super sweet birthday wish!

The House alum took to Instagram on Saturday to share a candid family snap in celebration of her 34th birthday -- and put a heartwarming wish out into the universe.

The black and white photo captures Wilde with her fiancé, actor Jason Sudeikis, and their two children, 1-year-old Daisy and 3-year-old Otis, cuddled up between them.

"What could I possibly ask for on this 34th birthday?" she captioned the pic. "Just endless health and happiness for these magical maniacs. Thank you thank you thank you, a million times, thank you. ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

On Daisy's birthday last October, the former model reflected on her youngest child's "complicated" birth with a playful throwback pic to the hospital, taken "juuuuust as the drugs kicked in."

