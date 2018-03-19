Olivia Wilde Shares Sweet Pic of Jason Sudeikis and Daughter Daisy With Matching Ponytails

Father-daughter bonding time!

Jason Sudeikis and his 1-year-old daughter, Daisy, were totally twinning over the weekend. The adorable duo posed for Olivia Wilde's Instagram pic with matching ponytails.

"I do hair. DM for inquiries," Wilde captioned the photo. "Clients tend to sob and/or undo my work immediately."

Not pictured was the couple's eldest child, son Oscar. The 3-year-old cutie did make a cameo in Wilde's throwback post in honor of St. Patrick's Day.

"Irish memories," Wilde captioned the shots of herself, Sudeikis and their son walking around an old Irish castle. "Say sláinte ten times fast for a free Guinness."

Wilde also recently posted a selfie with her entire family, celebrating her 34th birthday.

"What could I possibly ask for on this 34th birthday?" she captioned the black and white shot. "Just endless health and happiness for these magical maniacs. Thank you thank you thank you, a million times, thank you."

When they're not enjoying kid time, Wilde and Sudeikis aren't afraid to gush about each other. Watch the clip below for more!

RELATED CONTENT:

Olivia Wilde and Oscar Isaac Bring the Tears in First Trailer for 'Life Itself,' By 'This Is Us' Creator

Olivia Wilde 'Broken' After Dog Paco Dies on Her Birthday

Olivia Wilde Shares Sweet Family Pic Celebrating Her 34th Birthday

Related Gallery