Olivia Wilde Sweetly Wishes Husband Jason Sudeikis a Happy Birthday -- With A Little Help From Daughter Daisy!

It's Jason Sudeikis' birthday, and Olivia Wilde's going to celebrate!

The Saturday Night Live alum turned 42 on Monday, and his fiancé took to Instagram to share three very sweet messages on his big day.



The first post was a sweet picture of Sudeikis playing with the couple's nearly 11-month-old daughter, Daisy, and a message gushing over her beau.



"I have approximately one billion pictures of this guy, my partner in life-crime, who was born on this day in 1975, but this one represents his latest chapter, the one in which he became a dad to a little woman, who will grow up thinking all men can dance, sink a jump shot, and tell great jokes," Wilde wrote. "Oh well. Happpppppy Birthdayyyyyyyyy, Jason. I love you! 🎈."