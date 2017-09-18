Olivia Wilde Sweetly Wishes Jason Sudeikis a Happy Birthday -- With A Little Help From Daughter Daisy!
It's Jason Sudeikis' birthday, and Olivia Wilde's going to celebrate!
The Saturday Night Live alum turned 42 on Monday, and his fiancé took to Instagram to share three very sweet messages on his big day.
The first post was a sweet picture of Sudeikis playing with the couple's nearly 11-month-old daughter, Daisy, and a message gushing over her beau.
"I have approximately one billion pictures of this guy, my partner in life-crime, who was born on this day in 1975, but this one represents his latest chapter, the one in which he became a dad to a little woman, who will grow up thinking all men can dance, sink a jump shot, and tell great jokes," Wilde wrote. "Oh well. Happpppppy Birthdayyyyyyyyy, Jason. I love you! 🎈."
As if that wasn't cute enough, the 33-year-old actress then shared a black-and-white shot of a smiling Sudeikis with the caption, "The dimples that (totally could have) launched a thousand ships. 💞."
Wilde wrapped up the birthday love with a sweet shot of her and Sudeikis kissing in the stands during a Brooklyn Nets game in April 2015. "Last post before this guy's birthday is officially over in the East Coast and/or instagram shuts me down for copious displays of affection," she wrote on Instagram. "Whatever, I crush hard. Find someone who makes you swoon. H B D, A B C, B B D."
These two are straight up #RelationshipGoals!
Wilde is no stranger to sharing her affection for her guy and love of her two kids on social media (the pair also have a 3-year-old son, Otis). Last week she shared a precious shot of herself with Daisy and the family's new dog, Elvis.
And in July, she made all of our hearts melt with this cuddly "crushing" pic with her man.
