Olympian Adam Rippon Announces LGBTQ Youth Fundraising Campaign With GLAAD

Adam Rippon is a true role model.

The first openly gay U.S. athlete sent to the Winter Olympics announced that he is launching a GLAADfundraising campaign to support LGBTQ youth on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday.

"This is something that I'm really excited to be a part of. I'm working with their youth engagement program, and... you know, this is so important because we're getting these kids who are becoming activists in their community," the 28-year-old figure skater shared. "When I was young, to have somebody out there that I could have looked up to, it would have made a world of difference, it would have changed my life."

"One in five kids today identify with some sort of LGBTQ identity," Rippon added, motioning to himself and then Ellen, "We're two for two right here!"

On the show, DeGeneres and Shutterfly gave Rippon's initiative it's first $10,000 donation.

Watch the sweet moment below, where Rippon also adorably reveals the names of his childhood goldfish.

"When I was young, I had a goldfish named Princess Diana -- that should have been the writing on the wall for me," Rippon told a delighted DeGeneres. "I also had a goldfish named Diaria, spelled 'Diarrhea'.. for balance. It's a family name!"

How can a name be so cute and so gross at the same time!

