Olympian Misty May-Treanor Welcomes Twins: See the Sweet Pic!
Watch out 2032 Olympics, Misty May-Treanor may have an adorable twosome ready to continue the gold medal tradition!
The decorated 40-year-old beach volleyball Olympian revealed via Twitter on Thursday that she welcomed twins, writing, "The @lbccvikings women’s team got to meet the latest edition of Treanor’s earlier this week.....lots of babysitters!"
May-Treanor, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, is Director of Volleyball and a coach at California's Long Beach City College, where she brought the kiddos to meet the whole squad!
Check out the picture below.
Congrats, Misty!
This is the second and third child for May-Treanor and her husband, Matt, who welcomed daughter Malia Barbara in June 2014.
