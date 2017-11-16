Olympian Misty May-Treanor Welcomes Twins: See the Sweet Pic!

Watch out 2032 Olympics, Misty May-Treanor may have an adorable twosome ready to continue the gold medal tradition!

The decorated 40-year-old beach volleyball Olympian revealed via Twitter on Thursday that she welcomed twins, writing, "The @lbccvikings women’s team got to meet the latest edition of Treanor’s earlier this week.....lots of babysitters!"

May-Treanor, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, is Director of Volleyball and a coach at California's Long Beach City College, where she brought the kiddos to meet the whole squad!

Check out the picture below.