Olympian Tom Daley and Husband Dustin Lance Black Announce They’re Expecting a Baby: Pics!

Love is in the air! Olympic diver Tom Daley and his screenwriter husband, Dustin Lance Black, took to social media on Wednesday to announce that they are expecting their first child.

The couple held up a sonogram shot, with Daley, 23, captioning the pic on Instagram, “HAPPY VALENTINES DAY!”

Black, 43, shared another shot, writing, “A very happy #ValentinesDay from ours to yours.”

The pair tied in the knot in May 2017 at Bovey Castle in Devon, England. They had been dating for years prior to their 2015 engagement.

“05.06.17 the day I married the love of my life ,” Daley gushed at the time. “Shared with 120 of our closest family and friends from Texarkana to Plymouth!”

