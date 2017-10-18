Olympic Gymnast McKayla Maroney Alleges Sexual Abuse by Former Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar

"I was molested by Dr. Larry Nassar, the team doctor for the US Women's National Gymnastics Team, and Olympic Team," Maroney wrote. "Dr. Nassar told me that I was receiving 'medically necessary treatment that he had been performing on patients for over 30 years.'"

Maroney, who is now 21, said the abuse began when she was 13 years old at a training camp in Texas and continued through the end of her gymnastics career, including in London in 2012 before the Olympics. Three former gymnasts told "60 Minutes" in February that they were abused at Karolyi ranch outside Houston, Texas, a mecca for young elite gymnasts.

Maroney wrote Wednesday about a trip to Tokyo, which she called the "scariest night of my life."

"I had flown all day and night with the team to get to Tokyo," Maroney said. "He'd given me a sleeping pill for the flight, and the next thing I know, I was all alone with him in his hotel room getting a 'treatment.' I thought I was going to die that night."

Nassar was a doctor for USA Gymnastics for 30 years and has been accused of sexually abusing more than 100 young girls over that time. He pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography in Michigan in July. He admitted to having more than 37,000 explicit images and destroying evidence. He is awaiting sentencing and faces 22 to 27 years in prison.