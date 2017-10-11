Olympic Gymnastics Champ Carly Patterson Gives Birth to Son Graham: See the Sweet Pic!
Congratulations to Carly Patterson!
The former Olympic gymnast and her husband, Mark Caldwell, welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday, named Graham Mitchell Caldwell.
Patterson shared a pic from the delivery room with her new bundle of joy.
"I cannot even put into words how blessed and thankful Mark and I are feeling right now!" she wrote in the caption.
"He is absolute perfection and we can’t get enough of this sweet boy💙💙💙 Soaking up every incredible moment of being his mommy and daddy," she added.
The all-around gold winner at the 2004 Athens Olympic Games announced she was pregnant in April. She also shared that the couple had been struggling to conceive.
"Those closest to us know we have struggled to get pregnant for quite some time and were wondering if this would ever happen for us," Patterson, 29, revealed on Instagram at the time. "Thankfully, God has answered our prayers and Baby Caldwell is due October 2017!"
Happily, Baby Caldwell has arrived, weighing 9lbs, 9 oz.