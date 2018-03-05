Olympic Hunk Adam Rippon Reveals His Boyfriend Wish List (Exclusive)

If you have a job and work out, you could be Olympic hunk Adam Rippon’s next hot date!

ET’s Lauren Zima caught up with the 28-year-old figure skater at the 2018 Oscars, where he shared his simple wish list when it comes to potential boyfriends.

“My status is single and if you've got a job and you go to the gym, let me know,” the recent bronze medal winner shared.

“You gotta start somewhere,” he added, when told he could have higher standards.

As well as someone who is employed and hits the gym, potential suitors are also at an advantage if their name is Shawn Mendes!

On Thursday, Rippon confessed to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres that he’s crushing on the 19-year-old “Mercy” singer and, within days, he got to meet the pop star at the Oscars.

“I planted the seed and I saw the harvest,” Rippon captioned a pic of the two of them on Twitter. “He is cute, he is sweet, and the other guy is @ShawnMendes.”

I planted the seed and I saw the harvest. He is cute, he is sweet, and the other guy is @ShawnMendes. pic.twitter.com/Q7F8ydOTHc — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) March 5, 2018

Speaking of cuties, last month, Hollywood legend Sally Field tried to set Rippon up with her 30-year-old son, Sam Griesman, via Twitter.

“So, I actually reached out to her son and I said, 'You know what? I really admired that your mom just went there,’” Rippon told ET about what happened next. “And so, we chatted and talked and I said, 'Hopefully, one day we'll run into each other,' 'cause we both live here in L.A. -- so maybe one day we'll meet, but we'll definitely be friends.”

See more on Rippon below.



