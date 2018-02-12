Omarosa Makes Chilling Claim About Donald Trump on 'Celebrity Big Brother': 'We're Not OK'

Omarosa Manigault continues to speak out about her time in the White House.

In a sneak preview from tonight's Celebrity Big Brother, the houseguest talks about her experience in the Trump administration in very alarming terms.

"Donald Trump got in and that was his little executive order," she says, regarding immigration and DACA, claiming, "Guess what, the crackdowns are happening, they're aggressive, they're intentional, and they're gonna get worse."

"No, we're not OK," she adds. "I've seen the plan. The round-up plan is getting more and more aggressive."

During the clip, Omarosa also has choice words for Vice President Mike Pence.

"As bad as y'all think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence," she said. "We would be begging for Trump back if Pence became president. That's all I'm saying."

Watch the preview below.

Celebrity Big Brother airs live tonight at 8 p.m. ET (delayed PT).

