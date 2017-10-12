Is a 'Once Upon a Time' Baby on the Way? Star Colin O'Donoghue Teases Emma & Hook's Family Future! (Exclusive)
Oh, baby!
Jennifer Morrison's highly anticipated return to Once Upon a Time in this Friday's episode has put fandom into a full-blown frenzy, thanks to the spellbinding photo of Killian's hand oh-so-sweetly resting on his wife's stomach.
We at ET have already granted your wish by releasing the first sneak peek of Emma Swan's kiss-filled appearance in episode 702, but we're pleased to reveal that we've got a few more magical moments left to share!
A few weeks ago (yes, this was before the promo photos were released!), ET sat down with star Colin O'Donoghue on Once's season seven set in Vancouver, and we asked our favorite pirate about reuniting with Morrison and if a Captain Swan baby could be on the way.
O'Donoghue sweetly revealed that it was "great" to welcome Morrison back to Once Upon a Time's fully rebooted seventh season.
"I mean, it wasn't that long since we'd been shooting together every day, so it was very much like we hadn’t stopped working together, you know what I mean?" the 36-year-old shared with a smile. "But it's always great to work with Jen. We've basically worked together every single day for the last five years, so it was good fun."
When asked what Killian and Emma's on-screen dynamic will be like in episode 702, titled "A Pirate's Life," O'Donoghue spilled, "They're very much in love still, so that's one thing."
We countered that seeing these two characters still in love is most definitely a good thing and O'Donoghue was quick to agree. "It's a good thing! Yeah, it's a good thing," he said.
So, can we expect to see any baby bombshells in Captain Swan's future? "You'll have to watch and see," O'Donoghue teased coyly. "You're not going to get it out of me that easily."
Hey, you can't blame a girl for trying!
O'Donoghue added, "You get to see a different side of Hook as well in that episode and a different version of himself, so it's good."
Once Upon a Time airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
Hmm…what do you think, Oncers? Do you think a baby is on the way for Emma and Killian?