Is a 'Once Upon a Time' Baby on the Way? Star Colin O'Donoghue Teases Emma & Hook's Family Future! (Exclusive)

Oh, baby!

Jennifer Morrison's highly anticipated return to Once Upon a Time in this Friday's episode has put fandom into a full-blown frenzy, thanks to the spellbinding photo of Killian's hand oh-so-sweetly resting on his wife's stomach.

We at ET have already granted your wish by releasing the first sneak peek of Emma Swan's kiss-filled appearance in episode 702, but we're pleased to reveal that we've got a few more magical moments left to share!

A few weeks ago (yes, this was before the promo photos were released!), ET sat down with star Colin O'Donoghue on Once's season seven set in Vancouver, and we asked our favorite pirate about reuniting with Morrison and if a Captain Swan baby could be on the way.