'Once Upon a Time' Season 7: Colin O'Donoghue Dishes on Hook's New Identity and If Robin Hood Could Return!

So long, Storybrooke and hello, Hyperion Heights!

Once Upon a Time is getting a magical makeover in tonight's season seven premiere. Not only is the ABC drama series introducing a spellbinding amount of new characters and taking a major time-jump into the future, Once is also issuing new identities to its short list of returning castmembers.

"It's good! It's different and it's interesting," star Colin O'Donoghue confessed to our cameras when asked about his newly rebooted role as Officer Rogers on Once Upon a Time.

ET caught up with O'Donoghue -- who looked dashing in his new hook-less uniform -- on the brand-new Hyperion Heights police station set in Vancouver, Canada.