'Once Upon a Time' Season 7: Jennifer Morrison Returns! Watch Emma & Killian's Kiss-Filled Scene (Exclusive)

This is it, Oncers!

When Jennifer Morrison announced in May that she would be leaving Once Upon a Time as a series regular, the 38-year-old actress revealed that she "agreed to appear in one episode" in the ABC drama's newly rebooted seventh season.

Morrison will make her return as Emma Swan in episode 702, airing next Friday, Oct. 13 -- and ET has your first look at the highly anticipated homecoming!

(We hope you're all fully freaking out because this one is definitely worth the wait.)

The sneak peek clip, which was first screened for the crowd at the Once Upon a Time panel at New Your Comic-Con on Friday, takes place "years ago" in Storybrooke.