OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder Spills on Epic 'Grey's Anatomy' House Party that Inspired 'Rich Love' (Exclusive)

On his latest tour, Tedder has been treating fans to new renditions of some of the biggest hits he penned, but never sang. Among them: Beyonce's "Halo," Adele's "Rumour Has It" and Ed Sheeran's "Happier."

"I had never sung 'Halo' since the day it was written," Tedder admits, revealing that it's one of his favorites to perform today. "Getting to perform these songs, I have a newfound appreciation for them. I think I'm hearing them the way that other people hear them now."

It's been a welcome change from Tedder's last tour experience (or lack thereof), when he essentially walked away from promoting the band's fourth studio album, Oh My My. He opened up about the experience in a recent Facebook post.

"We came off the biggest album of our career, Native, and went straight into making another album," he says. "We dropped the first single that we promoted the hell out of [and] before we even put out the album, we dropped a second single. At that point I was on empty."

"The day we shot the music video I remember just thinking, 'Oh, crap.' Like, I'm toast. I am so done. I can't hide this anymore. I'm about to unravel at the seams," he continues. "We drop an album and within six weeks I go dark. I stopped talking about the album, stopped promoting the single that's out, I killed the chance of any other song coming off the album because any more work, any more being gone, any more grinding, I was gonna quit music. ... The most dangerous thing to do in entertainment, music, acting, is to get to the point where you actually aren't having fun. If you're not having fun for long enough and you're wired like me, you're out."

Tedder says he relates to Justin Bieber's recent decision to abandon his own tour, giving him kudos for knowing when to call it quits.

"Oh, I knew exactly [what he was going through]," Tedder says. "I was like, good move. Good move. You've been doing it for two years, stop before you hate it."

Tedder, who credits daily exercise with keeping him sane on the road, is taking a new approach to releasing music today. While he's still looking to create albums with a cohesive narrative through-line, he doesn't feel tied to a strict release schedule for new songs.

"I love albums but the most frustrating thing about an album is, if you're working that album for two years and you write the best song ever six months into it -- you can't move off that album," he explains. "Now, you can just drop the song."

And now, we've got some "Rich Love."