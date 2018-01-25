Oprah Says She 'Doesn't Have the DNA' to Be President

Don't anticipate Oprah Winfrey's name on the 2020 presidential ballot.

After delivering an inspiring speech at this year's Golden Globe Awards earlier this month, the 63-year-old media mogul was quickly hailed as a viable candidate for commander-and-chief.

Three weeks prior to her empowering moment at the awards ceremony, Winfrey spoke with InStyle magazine for their March issue and insisted that she will not be running for office.

"I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not," she explains. "And so it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it.”

As a woman in her 60s, Winfrey notes that she's learned to "take no s**t."

"In your 40s, you want to say you, 'Take no sh**,' but you still do. In your 60s, you take none," she says of aging. "There’s both a quickening and a calming -- there’s a sense that you don’t have as much time on earth as you once did…people coming with anything less than what is the truth or authentic? Don’t even try."

Though Winfrey is not seem keen on getting into politics, she has taken a leadership role in the anti-harassment movement, Time's Up, and says women coming forward and sharing their experience with sexism and assault has brought "a level of awareness that was not there before."

"That’s the most important thing to me," she continues. "When Reese Witherspoon can tell her story at the same time as a farm worker in Iowa or a factory worked in Alabama, it says to a person, ‘Oh well, I’ve been putting up with that asshole supervisor for all these years. Maybe it’s time for me to do something too.'"

If Winfrey were ever to change her mind about running for president, she certainly has the support of many of her peers and friends -- including her best pal, Gayle King.

The CBS This Morning anchor told ET that she personally likes "the sound of President Winfrey," and revealed what it would take for her friend to run for office.

Here's a look at ET's exclusive interview with King:

