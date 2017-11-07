Oprah Winfrey & Ava DuVernay Talk Turning 'Pain to Beauty' in Light of Hollywood Harassment Cases (Exclusive)

Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay are looking on the bright side of the current Hollywood harassment cases and hope that women take their pain and "turn it into beauty."

ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with the media mogul and the Selma director at the Queen Sugar season two finale event in West Hollywood, California, on Tuesday, where they discussed how women can continue to lift one another in good times and in bad.

"Both Ava and I understand this, that wherever you climb to the ladder, it's your responsibility, actually, to open that up, to reach back and bring somebody else along with you," Winfrey told ET. "And to do that [with] as much grace and also the power that you hold."