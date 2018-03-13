Oprah Winfrey Causes James Corden to Instantly Cry, Does Great Reese Witherspoon Impression

Monday was a night of ups and downs for James Corden. The Late Late Show host had Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling on and he got the full experience.

First talking with Oprah about her gift for making people cry, Corden noted, “My worry when I woke up this morning was I don’t know if I can make it through this interview without crying, because you seem to have an unbelieveable gift. Even now I can feel myself tearing up.”

Oprah revealed that she first started trying to make people cry early in her career as an interviewer, but now she makes an effort to avoid the waterworks. Reese noted that she got teary during her 2005 interview with Oprah after a simple conversation about books.

Corden then challenged the 64-year-old former talk show host to make him immediately burst into tears, and, boy, did she deliver.

Placing one hand on Corden’s hand and one on his shoulder and looking into his eyes, Oprah began by bringing up Corden’s three children.

“Charlotte, Carey, Max – once on my show a father said, ‘Every father has a dream for his children,’” Oprah began, prompting Corden to say, “Shut up!” and wipe tears away. “And his deepest regret in life will be if he doesn’t fulfill that dream for his children.”

Corden didn’t hold back then, jokingly declaring, “Oh, you’re a joke,” as he wiped away his tears, asking, “Who are you?! You have to stop! You just can’t roll out people’s children’s names like that.”

Later in the evening, Oprah went for some laughs as she did a hilarious impression of an over eager Reese. Throwing in plenty of “y’alls,” she got her Wrinkle in Time co-star down pat. While Reese appreciated the impression, she also returned the favor, imitating Oprah’s deep, wise voice and Mindy’s high-energy questions. Watch the clip now to see them deliver!

For more from the Wrinkle in Time cast, watch the clip below!

