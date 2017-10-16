Oprah Winfrey Hosts Star-Studded 'Bruncheon,' Gives Advice on How to 'Stay Woke' (Exclusive)

“The biggest challenge is when you have 400 people and you have Art, who is the best fried chicken maker on the planet,” the talk show queen told ET’s Nancy O’Dell during an exclusive interview. “[He] has done it at Tiananmen Square, in Palestine, for Russians -- he's taken this fried chicken all over the world. Now it's in my backyard and the biggest thing is not having long, long lines for the fried chicken. It's having enough stations that people aren't lined up for hours."

Hitting shelves on Oct. 17., Winfrey says her latest book, The Wisdom of Sundays: Life-Changing Insights from Super Soul Conversations, condenses all of her “favorite 'ah ha' moments” from over the years.

“These are 'ah ha' moments I've had with guests and everybody talks now about, ‘Let’s get woke, let’s stay woke.' This is how you start,” Winfrey said. “It’s about awakening and following your own spiritual GPS that everybody has. And it’s about learning how to forgive and about grace and gratitude and all the things I've been talking about for years that really matter -- condensed in this little package that sits by my bedside table. Every time I look at it, it makes me happy. I'm so thrilled!”