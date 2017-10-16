Oprah Winfrey Hosts Star-Studded 'Bruncheon,' Gives Advice on How to 'Stay Woke' (Exclusive)
Sunday brunch goals!
Oprah Winfrey celebrated the release of her new book, Wisdom of Sundays: Life-Changing Insights from Super Soul Conversations, by hosting a star-studded “bruncheon” at her Montecito, California, home on Sunday.
And in true Oprah style, this wasn’t just any brunch -- the event featured musical performances from acts including Andra Day and Common, and was attended by actors including Jenna Dewan Tatum, Mindy Kaling, Julia Roberts, Chrissy Metz, Sophia Bush and Kerry Washington.
In between mingling with guests at her 65-acre property, Winfrey got candid about the challenges of hosting such a large event and boasted about the day’s menu, which featured “the best fried chicken in the world.”
EXCLUSIVE: Oprah Winfrey Reveals How She Stays Stress Free 'This is the Best Time of My Life!'
“The biggest challenge is when you have 400 people and you have Art, who is the best fried chicken maker on the planet,” the talk show queen told ET’s Nancy O’Dell during an exclusive interview. “[He] has done it at Tiananmen Square, in Palestine, for Russians -- he's taken this fried chicken all over the world. Now it's in my backyard and the biggest thing is not having long, long lines for the fried chicken. It's having enough stations that people aren't lined up for hours."
Hitting shelves on Oct. 17., Winfrey says her latest book, The Wisdom of Sundays: Life-Changing Insights from Super Soul Conversations, condenses all of her “favorite 'ah ha' moments” from over the years.
“These are 'ah ha' moments I've had with guests and everybody talks now about, ‘Let’s get woke, let’s stay woke.' This is how you start,” Winfrey said. “It’s about awakening and following your own spiritual GPS that everybody has. And it’s about learning how to forgive and about grace and gratitude and all the things I've been talking about for years that really matter -- condensed in this little package that sits by my bedside table. Every time I look at it, it makes me happy. I'm so thrilled!”
EXCLUSIVE: Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling & Reese Witherspoon Share Memories From 'Wrinkle in Time' Makeup Chairs
As well as sharing stories, Winfrey, 63, was instrumental in the look and feel of the book, choosing every single photo -- some of which were taken at her house -- and deciding how big it should be and what printing material was used.
She also decided to donate all of the book’s proceeds to helping young women through college.
“I didn't do this book to make money because I'm giving all of the money away,” Winfrey shared. “Every single dime I make will go to helping girls learn. It’s my offering to the world.”
NEWS: Oprah Winfrey Prepares for Her '60 Minutes' Debut -- See the Pics!
A book isn't the only new project that Winfrey has been busy working on! See her dishing on her new food line during a visit to the ET offices in the video below.