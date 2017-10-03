Oprah Winfrey Offers Words of Wisdom in Wake of Deadly Las Vegas Shooting (Exclusive)

"There's not a day that goes by where I'm not putting on my shoes, or brushing my teeth, where I just think about the ordinariness of, people who just went to a concert, or the ordinariness of the day from people from 9/11, who were just doing an ordinary thing, and then you never get home," she says. "So, I would say that these days of crisis and tragedy are to remind us all to be present in the ordinariness of our lives, that actually turns out to be extraordinary, when the person you love doesn't come home at night."

"I pay attention to things, you know?" she adds. "This is to make us all more awakened about our own life, and the fact that it shows up this way is a horror. But, as I heard someone say, seeing people coming together, helping each other -- whether it's this crisis we're in or what we saw weeks ago in, in Houston, in Florida, and now in Puerto Rico -- it shows the humanity of us all. So, it's an opportunity to show the best of ourselves, when the worst shows up."

Winfrey also encourages people to continue to have faith.

"I would say, we can't allow ourselves to be frightened into not living our lives, and I think that we have to keep going and we have to keep going with the faith that thing will get better," she says. "And things will get better when we make them better."

