Oprah Winfrey Prepares for Her '60 Minutes' Debut -- See the Pics!

Welcome to the CBS family, Oprah Winfrey!

The 63-year-old media mogul is all set to make on Sunday night. Winfrey took to Instagram on Thursday to show off her network ID card, as she gears up for her new gig as a special correspondent on the CBS News show.

"It's official. Got my CBS id card today. First story on the air this Sunday #60minutes," Winfrey captioned her pic.