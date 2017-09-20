Oprah Winfrey Prepares for Her '60 Minutes' Debut -- See the Pics!
Welcome to the CBS family, Oprah Winfrey!
The 63-year-old media mogul is all set to make on Sunday night. Winfrey took to Instagram on Thursday to show off her network ID card, as she gears up for her new gig as a special correspondent on the CBS News show.
"It's official. Got my CBS id card today. First story on the air this Sunday #60minutes," Winfrey captioned her pic.
On Wednesday, Winfrey also shared a behind-the-scenes pic of her team, working hard on their first story.
"Meeting in edit room with Team. #60minutes First story, this Sunday," she wrote.
The news of Winfrey joining the long-running news magazine show
"I've been a big admirer of 60 Minutes since my days as a young reporter," Winfrey said in a statement at the time. "I'm so excited and proud to join forces with this historic news program, which for me represents the bastion of journalistic storytelling. At a time when people are so divided, my intention is to bring relevant insight and perspective, to look at what separates us, and help facilitate real conversations between people from different backgrounds."
60 Minutes will kick off its 50th season on Sunday, Sept. 24. For more on Winfrey's new position, watch below.