Oprah Winfrey Reveals How She Stays Stress Free 'This is the Best Time of My Life!' (Exclusive)
Things are changing again in Oprah Winfrey's world, and the outlook is 100 percent delicious.
"Guys, this is the best time of my life," she told ET'S Kevin Frazier and Nancy O'Dell.
ET sat down with the media mogul on Tuesday to talk about her latest business venture, a food line called O, That's Good!, and she revealed her secret to staying calm.
"The reason why you're always stressed is because you want this moment to be something that it's not," she said. "You just stop and you accept this moment for what it is. Just breathe right into that moment and it takes the anxiety and the pressure away of wanting this moment to be something it's not. Just this moment, one moment at a time."
But Winfrey, 63, admits that it takes time to gain that understanding.
"It is a process. It is not just one thing," she explained. "You don't wake up one morning and you suddenly have it all together, but you are paying attention to your life."
"I really am in a really good space," she added. "I'm probably the most content person [you've] met."
With that kind of calm and thoughtfulness, could politics be in Winfrey's future?
"That is just not going to happen," she declared. "My strength is bringing people together, and my strength is connecting people to ideas. My strength is allowing people to see the best of themselves even in the worst of times and circumstances."
"That is not my thing," she continued. "That would not be what I would be able to do well."
She may not be entering politics, but Winfrey is now entering the world of food with O, That's Good!
"I love comfort food with a twist, that's why I've been dreaming up ways to make things more nutritious," she said. "When people come into my house and I would serve cauliflower and potatoes, they would say, 'I can't believe this is really cauliflower.' And so I thought, OK, let's see if that works."
But this isn't the first time Winfrey's been approached to create a line of products.
"It started out with somebody wanting me to do a car line, a cooking line, a perfume line, a makeup line, a sofa line, a furniture line -- the whole thing," she shared. "But I like to do things that feel like their coming from a space of authenticity... and this just came out of nature love of good food, nutritious food. And I love gardening."
The love of gardening has spread to Winfrey's Instagram, where she often shares pictures of her bounty.
"My zucchini, my potatoes, my tomatoes and my squash have gotten me... a food line that I'm sharing with the rest of America, because I love my garden so much," the Super Soul Sunday host said. "And it's a way of bringing nutrition and convenience and access to something delicious to everybody. I can't physically pick everything from my garden and share it with everybody!"
That spirit of giving extends to helping those in need of nutritious food in their homes and communities.
"I believe that anything that you are doing, you have to think about what is your opportunity to also give back," Winfrey said. "We are giving back to people who need food, to food organizations and charities that serve people who are hungry and who are in need of food."
"In some communities, it's very hard to get vegetables, and vegetables are really expensive," she added.
Naturally, O, That's Good! foods also fit into her mindful eating plan using Weight Watchers' Points system. "Fantastic -- only 5 points for one serving," she revealed about one of the soups.
And the quest for better quality meals also brought Winfrey back to her childhood, namely how her understanding of food has changed.
"When I am with my hat on in my garden, actually, I've come full circle. Because when I was a little girl growing up in the country, I never wanted to be picking peas and shelling peas," she recalled. "I thought only poor people ate those kinds of peas and that rich people ate green giant peas out of a can. I wanted canned peas. Now, it's the opposite, meaning I want the most nutritious food for myself, and I want to be able to offer nutrition to other people."
