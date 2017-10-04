Oprah Winfrey Reveals How She Stays Stress Free 'This is the Best Time of My Life!' (Exclusive)

Things are changing again in Oprah Winfrey's world, and the outlook is 100 percent delicious.

"Guys, this is the best time of my life," she told ET'S Kevin Frazier and Nancy O'Dell.

ET sat down with the media mogul on Tuesday to talk about her latest business venture, a food line called O, That's Good!, and she revealed her secret to staying calm.

"The reason why you're always stressed is because you want this moment to be something that it's not," she said. "You just stop and you accept this moment for what it is. Just breathe right into that moment and it takes the anxiety and the pressure away of wanting this moment to be something it's not. Just this moment, one moment at a time."