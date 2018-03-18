Original 'Queer Eye' Guy Jai Rodriguez Guest Stars on 'The Resident' -- Watch the Sneak Peek!

Original Queer Eye star Jai Rodriguez is making a splash... as a patient -- but not just any patient.

On Monday's episode of The Resident, titled "Family Affair," Rodriguez guest stars as Channing Brewster, who finds himself checked into Chastain Park Memorial Hospital after banging up his eye following a run-in with a glass door.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek from the hour, Dr. Irving Feldman (Tasso Feldman) treats Channing's "gnarly" eye injury and asks just how he got the injury in the first place.

"Occupational hazard. I was trying to get away from my client's husband," Channing fills in Dr. Feldman, who asks if he's a divorce lawyer or a private investigator.

"No, although my line of work, I definitely run into both," Channing says with a smirk. "I'm in the uh... service business."

It takes Dr. Feldman a second but things begin to add up. "You're a gigolo?" he asks, as Channing's wry smile gives him all the confirmation he needs. Watch ET's exclusive clip below to see what happens next.

The Resident airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

