Original ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ Cast Reunites -- and Weighs in on The CW's Reboot! (Exclusive)

ET got the chance to jump in the Spellmans’ closet and head to the Other Realm -- for just one day.

Melissa Joan Hart and eight of her Sabrina the Teenage Witch co-stars -- Nick Bakay (Salem), Caroline Rhea (Aunt Hilda), Beth Broderick (Aunt Zelda), Nate Richert (Harvey), Alimi Ballard (Quizmaster), David Lascher (Josh), Soleil Moon Frye (Roxie) and Elisa Donovan (Morgan) -- reunited at Stan Lee’s Los Angeles Comic Con on Saturday, and only ET was invited backstage to chat with the cast.

“We have some of the best fans in the world,” Hart gushes to ET. “People feel like ... we were in their living room's every Friday night, or their college dorm room, you know, I feel like people, when they say that they grew up with us, that's, like, the best compliment we can get.”

“I get called 'Aunt Hilda' every day and have since 1996, and I will answer to it happily,” Rhea says.

It’s been more than 20 years since the series first premiered, and nearly 15 since it ended, but interest in the series continues to grow. In fact, The CW is readying a reboot called The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as a companion series for its current Archie Comics property, Riverdale. Unfortunately, that means a proper Sabrina revival is out of the question, as Hart and her mom no longer own the rights to the character.