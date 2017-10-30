Original ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ Cast Reunites -- and Weighs in on The CW's Reboot! (Exclusive)
ET got the chance to jump in the Spellmans’ closet and head to the Other Realm -- for just one day.
Melissa Joan Hart and eight of her Sabrina the Teenage Witch co-stars -- Nick Bakay (Salem), Caroline Rhea (Aunt Hilda), Beth Broderick (Aunt Zelda), Nate Richert (Harvey), Alimi Ballard (Quizmaster), David Lascher (Josh), Soleil Moon Frye (Roxie) and Elisa Donovan (Morgan) -- reunited at Stan Lee’s Los Angeles Comic Con on Saturday, and only ET was invited backstage to chat with the cast.
“We have some of the best fans in the world,” Hart gushes to ET. “People feel like ... we were in their living room's every Friday night, or their college dorm room, you know, I feel like people, when they say that they grew up with us, that's, like, the best compliment we can get.”
“I get called 'Aunt Hilda' every day and have since 1996, and I will answer to it happily,” Rhea says.
It’s been more than 20 years since the series first premiered, and nearly 15 since it ended, but interest in the series continues to grow. In fact, The CW is readying a reboot called The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as a companion series for its current Archie Comics property, Riverdale. Unfortunately, that means a proper Sabrina revival is out of the question, as Hart and her mom no longer own the rights to the character.
“I think we would do it in a heartbeat if we could,” Broderick says. “We're family. I was really excited just to come and see these girls.”
“If we could go back to the set tomorrow, I would do it,” Hart agrees.
Rhea admits she’s “annoyed” a new version of Sabrina is coming to TV, confessing she fears for her character’s legacy, calling the show “a bummer.”
“If they make Aunt Hilda mean, and, like, psycho?” she says. “It’s, like, dark!”
From what Hart knows, The CW’s version will be a “more millennial soap opera,” so more Buffy, the Vampire Slayer and less Bewitched -- which Bakay dubs “bulls**t.” Moon Frye and Donovan say they, too, hope the reboot doesn’t tarnish the original series’ legacy.
“Our version was family friendly,” Donovan notes. “It's magical, it's female driven. Everybody can watch it. It's smart and it's witty, and I feel really good about that. I keep saying that, but I really mean it.”
“I think we all in the world need some magic right now,” Moon Frye adds.
So far, creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has only confirmed two original characters for the reboot: Sabrina and her love interest, Harvey.
“I can’t wait to see it,” Richert says. “It's gonna be a completely different thing, and I can't wait to see the twist and how it takes on its own life. I can't wait to watch it.”
Richert would be down for a guest spot on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, admitting he would love to play into the darker world.
“I think I could be a scary murderer at this point,” he says, noting his bald head and goatee -- a big departure from his Harvey’s floppy long hair and sideburns.
Broderick and Hart are open to joining the reboot, as well, though Hart acknowledges it might be “weird.”
“Who am I going to play?” she asks. “I don't know … I played the aunts on the animated series, my sister played Sabrina, 'cause it was a prequel. So, I played the aunts on that with, like, you know, voices, but like, I don't know. I guess, I guess. Never say never, but I'm not expecting it.”
“We just wish them well,” Broderick says. “Good luck. I hope it works out for them. We love the character, we love the show, we love the whole spirit of it, and I wish them well.”