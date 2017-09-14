Orlando Bloom Flaunts Chiseled Shirtless Bod in New Workout Videos, Credits Dwayne Johnson for Inspiration
Katy Perry’s number two has got a pretty enviable bod.
Orlando Bloom showed off his ripped figure in a series of workout and diet videos he shared to Instagram on Thursday, showing off his heavy-lifting skills, jogging on the beach (to his adorable dog!) as well as a nice cut of lamb ready to go into the oven. You might argue the 40-year-old actor didn't need to be shirtless for that last one, but hey, he understands that we need it, and that's what's important.
In the first video, Bloom names a pretty fitting choice for his lifting goals, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, writing, "inspired by @therock who takes his entire gym with him everywhere he films."
You go, Orlando!
Of course, Bloom has never been shy about showing off a whole lot more of his body than just the torso, as evidenced by his super-NSFW paddleboarding pics with his ex, Perry!
Watch the video below to see what the "Chained to the Rhythm" singer had to say about her former guy's very naked moment.