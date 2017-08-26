News

Orlando Bloom Lands First Major TV Role in Amazon Series

By Hillary Bautch‍
Photo: Getty Images

Orlando Bloom is heading to the small screen.

Amazon announced on Friday that the Lord of the Rings actor is set to star in its upcoming hour-long fantasy series titled Carnival Row. Bloom will play Rycroft Philostrate, a police inspector investigating the murder of a faerie showgirl.

According to the studio's statement, Carnival Row is a "fantasy-noir set in a neo-Victorian city." The 40-year-old actor will also produce the series, which will begin filming this fall for a 2019 release. 

Bloom is no stranger to fantasy films, and most recently starred alongside Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. At the film's May premiere, the actor revealed that his 6-year-old son Flynn is a huge fan of the Pirates franchise. 

“I have a kid and I know he loves pirates,” Bloom told ET at the time. “It’s such a phenomenon and it’s an amazing thing to be a part of. You see the kids responding to Johnny [Depp] and to the movie and to all of us.”

