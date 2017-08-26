Orlando Bloom Lands First Major TV Role in Amazon Series

Orlando Bloom is heading to the small screen.

Amazon announced on Friday that the Lord of the Rings actor is set to star in its upcoming hour-long fantasy series titled Carnival Row. Bloom will play Rycroft Philostrate, a police inspector investigating the murder of a faerie showgirl.

According to the studio's statement, Carnival Row is a "fantasy-noir set in a neo-Victorian city." The 40-year-old actor will also produce the series, which will begin filming this fall for a 2019 release.