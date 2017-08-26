Orlando Bloom Lands First Major TV Role in Amazon Series
Orlando Bloom is heading to the small screen.
Amazon announced on Friday that the Lord of the Rings actor is set to star in its upcoming hour-long fantasy series titled Carnival Row. Bloom will play Rycroft Philostrate, a police inspector investigating the murder of a faerie showgirl.
According to the studio's statement, Carnival Row is a "fantasy-noir set in a neo-Victorian city." The 40-year-old actor will also produce the series, which will begin filming this fall for a 2019 release.
Bloom is no stranger to fantasy films, and most recently starred alongside Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. At the film's May premiere, the actor revealed that his 6-year-old son Flynn is a huge fan of the Pirates franchise.
“I have a kid and I know he loves pirates,” Bloom told ET at the time. “It’s such a phenomenon and it’s an amazing thing to be a part of. You see the kids responding to Johnny [Depp] and to the movie and to all of us.”
