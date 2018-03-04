Oscars 2018: 13 Moments You Didn’t See on TV

The 90th Annual Academy Awards ceremony was certainly one to remember, and ET is taking fans inside the star-studded celebration and highlighting a few of the unseen moments that didn’t appear on the small screen.

Girl Talk

Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone and Octavia Spencer were seen chatting together discussing the night's after-parties. Lawrence was overheard saying, “JAY-Z is having a party.”

Indeed he is. JAY-Z and Beyonce are hosting a party tonight for Mary J. Blige. "I feel blessed. I feel really blessed to have people that care about me that much. I care about them that much and it just feels really good," Blige told ET about her soiree on the red carpet.

Mini Reunions

Lawrence was also seen chatting with her Hunger Games co-star, Woody Harrelson, while standing by the bar. Harrelson was later spotted having a drink with Willem Dafoe after they both lost Best Supporting Actor to Sam Rockwell.

Also spotted having a sweet moment together was Saoirse Ronan and Timothee Chalamet. The two, who worked together on Lady Bird, got up to give each other a hug during the first commercial break.

Ronan later reunited with Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig and costar Beanie Feldstein.

Wardrobe Woes

Viola Davis looked stunning in a pink Michael Kors gown, but moments before she hit the stage to introduce the award for Best Supporting Actor, the actress almost tripped on her gown, an eyewitness tells ET. She recovered just in time, but she almost tripped again as she was walking off the stage.

Getty Images

Over at the bar, Olympian Lindsey Vonn removed her bejeweled diamond choker after turning heads on the red carpet. An eyewitness tells ET that while Vonn was standing in line at the bar, you “could still see the imprint on her skin from how tight it was around her neck.”

Drinks on Drinks

Jordan Peele, who became the first black writer to win Best Original Screenplay for Get Out, was spotted enjoying a beer at the start of the night and taking photos with a few fans.

Meanwhile, Eiza Gonzalez, who is dating Josh Duhamel, was seen chatting with friends at the bar while enjoying a glass of white wine. Also sipping on vino blanco by the bar was Molly Sims.

Getty Images

Lawrence kicked off the night by grabbing a glass of white wine and boldly making her way to her seat, but first, she chatted with Meryl Streep.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Love Fest

Streep, Ronan, Margot Robbie and Sally Hawkins enjoyed a group hug after Frances McDormand won Best Actress. The sweet moment was captured by Chalamet on his Instagram Stories. “Legendz,” he wrote on the snap.

Instagram/Timothee Chalamet

Also showing some love was Ashley Judd, who congratulated Gerwig for her Best Director nomination during a bathroom run-in. The Lady Bird director returned the gesture by complimenting all the work Judd has done in regard to the #MeToo movement, saying she’s making “the world a better place for all of us.” Judd replied by saying she'd love to grab a picture with her later, to which Gerwig says, “Somewhere with better lighting than the bathroom!”

Getty Images

Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann get our vote for most adorable Oscar couple. “They are inseparable,” an eyewitness tells ET. The two hung out at the bar while chatting with friends.

Getty Images

Reporting by Whitney Wallace, Brendon Geoffrion and Andy Reyes.

