Oscars 2018 Presenters to Include Sandra Bullock, Dave Chappelle, Emily Blunt and More

Another round of A-list celebrities are confirmed to participate in the 90th Academy Awards ceremony.

Ocean’s 8 star Sandra Bullock is one of the presenters that will take the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, making this one of the few times she’s been back to the Oscars since her big win in 2010.

Mary Poppins star Emily Blunt will also present on Sunday night, as well as comedian Dave Chappelle and Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort. Other actors that are set to appear and present at the awards show are Nicole Kidman, Helen Mirren, Ashley Judd, Matthew McConaughey, Jodie Foster, Christopher Walken, Lupita Nyong’o, Rita Moreno, Eugenio Derbez and Eiza Gonzalez.

In addition to these names that were announced on Tuesday, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland, Chad Boseman, Armie Hammer, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mark Hamill and Gal Gadot have been confirmed as presenters.

The Oscars -- hosted by Jimmy Kimmel -- will take place on Sunday, March 4, at the the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, and will air live at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PST on ABC.

