'Outlander' Season 3 Scoop: Jamie and Claire's 'Really Special' Reunion Will Be a 'Reward' for Fans' Patience!

At this point, Outlander fans are all wondering the exact same questions before tuning into season three of the Starz drama on Sunday, Sept. 10…

1. How many episodes will we have to endure before Claire and Jamie reunite?

2. Will it be worth the wait?

We're not going to reveal the answer to the former (don't hate us!), but we will let Outlander's co-executive producer and writer, Matthew B. Roberts, take on the latter.

"I think the fans are most excited to see the reunion. It's one of the most anticipated moments in all the books," Roberts admitted to ET during our exclusive Outlander set visit in Scotland for season three. "Certainly in the TV series, we've managed to keep the couple apart and then make that reunion really special."