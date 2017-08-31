'Outlander' Season 3 Scoop: Jamie and Claire's 'Really Special' Reunion Will Be a 'Reward' for Fans' Patience!
At this point, Outlander fans are all wondering the exact same questions before tuning into season three of the Starz drama on Sunday, Sept. 10…
1. How many episodes will we have to endure before Claire and Jamie reunite?
2. Will it be worth the wait?
We're not going to reveal the answer to the former (don't hate us!), but we will let Outlander's co-executive producer and writer, Matthew B. Roberts, take on the latter.
"I think the fans are most excited to see the reunion. It's one of the most anticipated moments in all the books," Roberts admitted to ET during our exclusive Outlander set visit in Scotland for season three. "Certainly in the TV series, we've managed to keep the couple apart and then make that reunion really special."
Season three of Outlander begins with Jamie's heroic charge into the Battle of Culloden in 1746 and pregnant Claire's move to Boston with Frank in 1948.
Fans will then be treated to a few episodes (we're not saying a specific number!) which will feature the couple's separate journeys over the course of two decades. Then, we'll watch Claire's inevitable return through the stones and her subsequent reunion with Jamie in a highly anticipated "print shop scene" that Voyager fans know and love.
Roberts revealed that there is a very specific reason why fans are going to have to wait a little while before they'll be able to witness Claire and Jamie's reunion in season three.
"If we got them together too soon, I think it would diminish the reunion because it's 20 years they're apart, and that longing, we have to make them earn it. Earn the coming together. And I promise it'll be really special."
Speaking of "really special" things, it's been sensational to watch Jamie and Claire's relationship evolve over these past two seasons, and now, Roberts is revealing the theme for this next chapter in their love story: "Is love really worth fighting for?" he said.
"Jamie and Claire's story is a love story and it will always continue and that's what binds them together," he explained. "And it’s the things that come into their life that causes the problems -- it's not the love. The love is always there."
Roberts continued, "I think seeing how important that love is to each character without each other, that to me, is what shows how much they love each other. That they can't even have a whole life without the other person and I think we do a really good job in showing that they're not whole people without each other."
When asked, "What is the one thing Outlander fans should know before tuning into season three?" Roberts was quick with his response.
"The one thing [is] you'll be rewarded for your patience -- you really will," he promised enthusiastically. "I think this is going to be one of our most epic seasons. It's going to be big, both in scale, and in the amount of raw emotion and love on the screen. I think they'll be rewarded."
Outlander's third season debuts Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.
