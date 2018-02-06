Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Reflect on His Final Tour, Spending More Time With Their Grandkids (Exclusive)

After 50 years, Ozzy Osbourne's touring days are coming to an end -- and the legendary rocker is looking forward to spending time with those who matter most.

Hours after Ozzy announced on Tuesday that his upcoming tour -- appropriately titled No More Tours 2, celebrating five decades of the Prince of Darkness -- is really going to be his last, ET's Keltie Knight sat down with the iconic musician and his wife, Sharon Osbourne, at their home in Los Angeles, and the couple reflected on why this tour is really going to be his last.

"We've been touring for 50 years. I've never seen my kids grow up -- I've never been around -- and now I have grandchildren and I want to spend some time with them," the 69-year-old Black Sabbath frontman shared. "I feel like a mouse on a wheel going around in circles."

According to the couple, their grandkids -- son Jack Osbourne's 5-year-old daughter Pearl, 2-year-old daughter Andy Rose and 3-day-old daughter Minnie Theodora -- have really been one of the biggest factors in Ozzy's decision to hang up his touring boots.

"Pearl did her first nativity play at school and I was actually in England, and I'm like, this is insane, because it's history repeating itself. I missed all my kids' things, Ozzy did too, and now we're gonna miss everything with the grandkids," Sharon said. "You look back -- and we've had an amazing life together, unbelievably gifted -- but you give up something when you have this life. You give up friends. You give up memories of going to people's weddings, birthdays, school events."

"We have however long we're on the last chapter here of this book, and we don't want to miss anymore," she added.

For Sharon, Ozzy's decision to stop performing in massive arena tours in cities across the globe is going to be a transition, but it’s also a long-awaited development.

"Forty years we've been together and he has always had his suitcase open in the bedroom," she shared. "It's his traveling bag that he takes with him everywhere and it's always opened, half packed and I'm just like, 'Let's see that bag go.'"

According to The Talk co-host, her husband's plan to give up his life on the road wasn't made overnight, and she's excited about having him home with her.

"This isn't something that just happened. It was planned," she explained. "By the times he's finished he'll be 72 and it's like, enough of the touring."

"My biggest fear is to be found dead in a hotel room," Ozzy admitted. "It's just time to come home."

"But I want people to understand I'm not retiring. I'm just not touring anymore," he stressed. "I'm gonna be doing gigs in Vegas, festivals, but I'm not touring anymore... I'm not giving up music."

Tickets for Ozzy's No More Tours 2 go on sale Feb. 17 at LiveNation.com.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Celebrate 35th Wedding Anniversary -- See the Sweet Throwback Pics!

Jack Osbourne Shares Sweet Family Selfie With Dad Ozzy and Daughter Pearl

Sharon Osbourne Opens Up About 'Newfound Love' With Husband Ozzy

Related Gallery