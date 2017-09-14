Ozzy Osbourne Says He's Not Proud of Cheating on Sharon: 'You Make a Mistake and You Learn by It'
Ozzy Osbourne is getting candid about cheating on Sharon Osbourne.
The 68-year-old rock star isn't proud of being unfaithful to his wife of 35 years, and in a new interview, says he shamed his family after his highly publicized affair.
EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Osbourne on Why She Stood By Ozzy After He Cheated: 'I'm Much Happier With Him'
In an interview with Rolling Stone published on Thursday, the Black Sabbath frontman was asked what the secret is to a good marriage.
"Don't get caught with your mistress [laughs]," Osbourne replies.
"It's a rock & roll thing -- you rock and you roll. You take the good with the bad. When I was a crazy f**ker, I'm lucky she didn't walk out," he shares. "Now I'm coming on five years clean and sober, and I've realized what a f**king idiot I was. I mean, I'm still nuts, but in control of it a bit more. ... When I said, 'Don't get caught by your missus,' I'm not proud of all that sh*t. I upset my wife and I upset my family and I made a lot of shock and shame. I love my wife, and it made me realize what a f**king idiot I've been."
The couple briefly separated in 2016, later getting back together and renewing their vows. As for what has kept the two together over these years?
"I suppose it's fair to say we love each other. I love her, and she loves me," the Prince of Darkness expresses. "She was brought up in a music industry, so she's not like a schoolteacher who married a rock star. But, that's a very good question. There's no other woman I really want to spend the rest of my life with. You make a mistake and you learn by it. She's made a few mistakes, and so have I."
"You know when you hear these people go, 'Oh, we've been married 35 years and we've never had a row.' I go, 'You must have been living in a different f**king country. Sometimes, I've looked at my wife and I've just been angry as f**k, and vice versa. Other times, I go, 'F**k, I love you,'" he continues.
Overall, the "Crazy Train" singer says that forgiveness is a "good chunk" of moving on.
RELATED: Sharon Osbourne Says Ozzy Cheated On Her With Multiple Women
Earlier this month, ET caught up with Sharon, where she opened up about Ozzy's infidelity, their reconciliation and what other couples can learn from their tumultuous marriage.
"It's not [about] what women can learn from me, I think it's what couples can learn from us," Sharon shared, while sitting down with The Talk co-stars Julie Chen, Sarah Gilbert and Sheryl Underwood. "My husband was brave enough to come out and say, 'Hey, you caught me. I need help. I'm an addict with this and this is what I'm gonna do.'"
Hear more of what she had to say, including why she decided to stay with Ozzy, in the video below.