Ozzy Osbourne Says He's Not Proud of Cheating on Sharon: 'You Make a Mistake and You Learn by It'

In an interview with Rolling Stone published on Thursday, the Black Sabbath frontman was asked what the secret is to a good marriage.

"Don't get caught with your mistress [laughs]," Osbourne replies.

"It's a rock & roll thing -- you rock and you roll. You take the good with the bad. When I was a crazy f**ker, I'm lucky she didn't walk out," he shares. "Now I'm coming on five years clean and sober, and I've realized what a f**king idiot I was. I mean, I'm still nuts, but in control of it a bit more. ... When I said, 'Don't get caught by your missus,' I'm not proud of all that sh*t. I upset my wife and I upset my family and I made a lot of shock and shame. I love my wife, and it made me realize what a f**king idiot I've been."

The couple briefly separated in 2016, later getting back together and renewing their vows. As for what has kept the two together over these years?

"I suppose it's fair to say we love each other. I love her, and she loves me," the Prince of Darkness expresses. "She was brought up in a music industry, so she's not like a schoolteacher who married a rock star. But, that's a very good question. There's no other woman I really want to spend the rest of my life with. You make a mistake and you learn by it. She's made a few mistakes, and so have I."

"You know when you hear these people go, 'Oh, we've been married 35 years and we've never had a row.' I go, 'You must have been living in a different f**king country. Sometimes, I've looked at my wife and I've just been angry as f**k, and vice versa. Other times, I go, 'F**k, I love you,'" he continues.

Overall, the "Crazy Train" singer says that forgiveness is a "good chunk" of moving on.