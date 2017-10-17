Pablo Schreiber and Lena Headey as You've Never Seen Them in 'Thumper' Poster & First Look Photos (Exclusive)

Pablo Schreiber has played morally questionable characters on American Gods and Orange Is the New Black, but you've never seen him quite like this. In Thumper, he plays a ruthless drug dealer who rules over a low income neighborhood and ET has the movie's official poster, with Schreiber front and center.

"I'm really interested in the extremes of human behavior. Characters that behave in ways that I don't agree with or can't really get behind," he told ET of what drew him to the film. "The process for me is trying to understand what drives that...and, in doing so, it's practicing a form of empathy and trying to understand people from very different circumstances."