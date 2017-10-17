Pablo Schreiber and Lena Headey as You've Never Seen Them in 'Thumper' Poster & First Look Photos (Exclusive)
Pablo Schreiber has played morally questionable characters on American Gods and Orange Is the New Black, but you've never seen him quite like this. In Thumper, he plays a ruthless drug dealer who rules over a low income neighborhood and ET has the movie's official poster, with Schreiber front and center.
"I'm really interested in the extremes of human behavior. Characters that behave in ways that I don't agree with or can't really get behind," he told ET of what drew him to the film. "The process for me is trying to understand what drives that...and, in doing so, it's practicing a form of empathy and trying to understand people from very different circumstances."
The thriller, which also stars Eliza Taylor and Game of Thrones' Lena Headey, marks the directorial debut of writer-director Jordan Ross and is executive produced by Cary Joji Fukunaga (Beasts of No Nation and True Detective). Thumper premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year and is available on DVD and VOD on Nov. 7.
ET also has first look photos of Headley, Taylor and Schreiber in their respective roles:
"It's a man who is very angry and feels like he's been spurned and like he's been dealt a really sh*tty hand, and therefore his ability to empathize with other people has been cut short," Schreiber explained. "If you can get little glimpses of that insight, it goes a long way to humanizing the person you're playing."
Here is the synopsis for Thumper:
"Troubled new girl Kat Carter (Taylor) struggles to fit in with her high school classmates in a community where drugs and violence run rampant. When she is befriended by the sweet-natured Beaver (Daniel Webber), Kat realizes that the reach of the local drug ring is far deeper than she imagined. But Kat’s harboring a dark secret of her own. She soon attracts the attention of the group's leader Wyatt (Schreiber), a menacing individual who would kill to protect his livelihood. Surviving in this treacherous environment is no mean feat."