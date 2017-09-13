Padma Lakshmi Talks Body Confidence, Raves About Pilates: 'I Have a Butt at 47 Years Old That I've Never Had'

“I have a butt at 47 years old that I’ve never had because of Pilates," the TV personality said. "It literally changed the structure of my body."

Of course, Lakshmi says these days her focus is more on health than size.

"[I feel sexiest] right after a bath, or right after a workout, then a bath. That’s why I workout more," she explained. "It used to be about being a certain size and fitting into clothes, but now with Top Chef, I have clothes in every size in my closet, from a 4 to a 14."