Pamela Anderson Pays Emotional Tribute to Hugh Hefner in Teary Video, Talks His Health During Final Days

While she was only able to utter the words, “goodbye Hef,” in the snippet, she did compose a heartfelt tribute in the caption. “I have so many thoughts, I have no brain n right now to edit. I am me because of you," she wrote.

"You taught me everything important about freedom and respect. Outside of my family, you were the most important person in my life, you gave me my life... People tell me all the time that I was your favorite...”