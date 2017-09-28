Pamela Anderson Pays Emotional Tribute to Hugh Hefner in Teary Video, Talks His Health During Final Days
The former 50-year-old Playboy cover model took to Instagram to share an emotional video of herself wiping away her tears. The black and white clip shows a distraught, lingerie-clad Anderson lying in bed.
While she was only able to utter the words, “goodbye Hef,” in the snippet, she did compose a heartfelt tribute in the caption. “I have so many thoughts, I have no brain n right now to edit. I am me because of you," she wrote.
"You taught me everything important about freedom and respect. Outside of my family, you were the most important person in my life, you gave me my life... People tell me all the time that I was your favorite...”
“I'm in such deep shock. But you were old, your back hurt you so much. Last time I saw you, you were using a walker, you didn't want me to see, you couldn't hear,” she revealed of his health during his final days, adding:
“You had a piece of paper in your pocket you showed me with my name Pamela with a heart around it.”
“Now, I'm falling apart. This feeling is so crazy. It's raining in Paris now. I'm by the window. Everything anyone loves about me is because you understood me, accepted me and encouraged me to be myself,” she wrote, adding: “You said the magazine was about a girl like me. That I embody the spirit you fantasized about. I was the one you said.”
She then opened up about his relationship with her sons and ended with a thank you to the media mogul.
“Thank you for making the world a better place. A freeer and sexier place. You were a gentleman charming, elegant, chivalrous and so much fun. Goodbye Hef ... Your Pamela.”
Anderson was a longtime friend of Hefner, who died Wednesday at age 91, and posed for his famed magazine 14 times.
