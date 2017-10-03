Papyrus Font Creator Reacts to Viral 'Avatar' Skit From 'Saturday Night Live'

NEW YORK -- The season opener of Saturday Night Live spoofed James Cameron's Avatar with a skit that shows actor Ryan Gosling struggling with insomnia -- all because he can't fathom why the famed director used the Papyrus font for the 2009 worldwide blockbuster.

"I forgot about it for years," Gosling says, "but then I remembered that Avatar -- the giant international blockbuster -- used Papyrus as its logo."

"[Cameron] just highlighted Avatar, clicked the dropdown menu and he randomly selected Papyrus," he tells his therapist, played by Kate McKinnon, "like a thoughtless child, just wandering by a garden, yanking leaves along the way."