'Parenthood' Star Monica Potter Not Pregnant, Reveals She Suffers From Colitis

One of the best TV moms isn't gearing up for

Parenthood alum Monica Potter shared a photo of what many took to be a baby bump on Wednesday night.

The 46-year-old actress -- who starred in the HGTV show, Welcome Back Potter, in 2016 and the recently canceled Wisdom of the Crowd with Jeremy Piven -- cryptically captioned the Instagram, "I have something to share..."

I have something to share... A post shared by Monica Potter (@monicapottergram) on Jan 17, 2018 at 2:49pm PST

Turns out the something she wanted to share was awareness about colitis. In a YouTube video posted Thursday, Potter explained her struggle with the condition in more detail.

"I’ve had colitis for almost 2 years and sometimes when I get flareups, it’s painful and frustrating, so for all of you who suffer from colitis or other abdominal issues, please know you’re not alone," she wrote in the caption for the video.

Last year, Potter's Parenthood co-stars, Mae Whitman and Dax Shephard, dished on the chances of a revival of their beloved drama now that This Is Us -- frequently considered the show's spiritual successor on NBC -- became such a hit. Watch the video below for what they had to say.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Parenthood' Star Monica Potter Breaks Down Crying Over Her Struggling Store on 'The Profit' (Exclusive)

EXCLUSIVE: Monica Potter Brings Real-Life 'Parenthood' to HGTV

EXCLUSIVE: 'Parenthood's' Mae Whitman and Dax Shepard Dish on Revival Chances and 'This Is Us' Comparisons

Related Gallery