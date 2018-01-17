'Parenthood' Star Monica Potter Reveals Pregnancy -- See Her Baby Bump!

One of the best TV moms is ready to have baby No. 4 in real life!

Parenthood alum Monica Potter revealed that she was pregnant via Instagram on Wednesday.

The 46-year-old actress -- who starred in the HGTV show, Welcome Back Potter, in 2016 and the recently canceled Wisdom of the Crowd with Jeremy Piven -- debuted her baby bump with the caption, "I have something to share..."

I have something to share... A post shared by Monica Potter (@monicapottergram) on Jan 17, 2018 at 2:49pm PST

This is the actress' second child with husband Daniel Allison. The two share a 12-year-old daughter, Molly. Monica has two adult sons, Liam and Daniel, from a previous marriage.

Last year, Potter's Parenthood co-stars, Mae Whitman and Dax Shephard, dished on the chances of a revival of their beloved drama now that This Is Us -- frequently considered the show's spiritual successor on NBC -- became such a hit. Watch the video below for what they had to say.

