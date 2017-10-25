Paris and Prince Jackson Make Rare Public Appearance at Benefit Dinner in Los Angeles -- Pics!
Paris and Prince Jackson came together for a good cause.
The late Michael Jackson's eldest kids made a rare joint public appearance at The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and mothers2mothers dinner at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate in Beverly Hills, California, on Tuesday night.
Dressed in a floral off-the-shoulder Zac Posen maxi dress, Paris held hands with her big brother while posing for pics on the red carpet.
The 19-year-old actress, who co-hosted the event, told ET about her work in Africa and the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.
"While in Africa recently, I met a young mother who was receiving care through programs funded by the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. If she had gotten medication sooner, she wouldn't have passed HIV on to her child," Paris expressed. "When she talked about it, I could see in her eyes that she was expecting death, but it doesn’t have to be like that. Mobile health clinics, along with other programs that ETAF is funding, are giving many people the lifesaving care that they desperately need, and the money raised tonight will help to expand these programs and give more mothers, children, families and communities the chance at a future."
Zac Posen, James Corden, John Stamos and his new fiancee, Caitlin McHugh, also attended the event.
That same night, Paris took to Instagram to thank Prince for supporting her in everything that she does.
"You accept my crazy a** for who I am, and love me unconditionally despite how out there I can be sometimes," she wrote alongside a picture of the two at the event. "You support anything and everything I do solely because you know I'm passionate about it. You're my ride or die. Thank you for everything, you're such a f**king blessing in my life and I don't know where I'd be if I didn't have you."
The siblings were last seen together when Prince shared a pic of the two at a friend's wedding in September. "It was an honor to be a part of @officialsiggyjackson wedding with my sis @parisjackson," he captioned the Instagram snap.
Meanwhile, ET's Lauren Zima caught up with Paris and Prince's grandfather, Joe Jackson, and uncle, Jackie Jackson, at the Michael Jackson Scream Album Halloween Takeover at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on Tuesday night, where they shared how the late singer's children remind them of him.
"Just the things that they do. They're just like him, you know," Jackie said. "The movements that they do, it's just like him," adding, "It's amazing how fast they grow."
And Joe shared that Paris, Prince and Blanket remind him of Michael "all the time."
-- Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.