Paris and Prince Jackson Make Rare Public Appearance at Benefit Dinner in Los Angeles -- Pics!

The 19-year-old actress, who co-hosted the event, told ET about her work in Africa and the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

"While in Africa recently, I met a young mother who was receiving care through programs funded by the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. If she had gotten medication sooner, she wouldn't have passed HIV on to her child," Paris expressed. "When she talked about it, I could see in her eyes that she was expecting death, but it doesn’t have to be like that. Mobile health clinics, along with other programs that ETAF is funding, are giving many people the lifesaving care that they desperately need, and the money raised tonight will help to expand these programs and give more mothers, children, families and communities the chance at a future."

Zac Posen, James Corden, John Stamos and his new fiancee, Caitlin McHugh, also attended the event.