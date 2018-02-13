Paris Hilton Channels 'American Beauty' by Posing Nude in Bed of Roses

If it's good enough to win an Oscar, it's good enough for Paris Hilton!

On Monday, the 36-year-old heiress shared with her Instagram followers a photo of herself posing nude in a bed of roses. "Two Days till #INeedYou 🌹," she teased in promotion of her upcoming single.

The sexy image seems to paying tribute to a dream sequence in the 1999 Academy Award-winning movie American Beauty, where Mena Suvari's character, Angela Hayes, is seen nude with rose petals strategically placed all over body.

This isn't the first time this year that Hilton has channeled a famous figure.The newly engaged star nearly broke the internet when she posted a photo of herself dressed like Kim Kardashian West in promotion of Kanye West's Yeezy Season 6 clothing line.

"They called me and said that Kanye wanted me to be a part of the the Yeezy campaign and then they came and got me ready," she recalled to ET's Keltie Knight earlier this month. "I looked in the mirror and I'm like, 'Oh my god! I look like a Kim clone!'"

