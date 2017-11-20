Paris Hilton Claims She and Britney Spears 'Invented the Selfie' 11 Years Ago -- See the Flashback Pics
Paris Hilton and Britney Spears were way ahead of the curve!
On Sunday, the 36-year-old socialite posted proof that she and the 35-year-old pop princess were snapping selfies long before Twitter and Instagram showed up on the scene.
"Eleven years ago today, me and Britney invented the selfie!" Hilton captioned two photos of herself posing with Spears.
MORE: Paris Hilton Gives Off Major 'Gossip Girl' Vibes in Epic Flashback School Photo
In one of the images from 2006, both Spears and Hilton are wearing matching black headbands as they smile for the camera. Were these even taken on a camera phone?!
Back in February, another one of Hilton's famous friends, Kim Kardashian West, paid tribute to the Simple Life star by going platinum blonde. "Today's vibes channeling Paris! Happy Birthday @ParisHilton Can't wait to celebrate with you soon!" the 37-year-old reality star captioned a pic, a selfie in fact, of her 'do.
EXCLUSIVE: Paris Hilton Hints at Engagement to Chris Zylka -- 'I Want to Spend the Rest of My Life' With Him
Kim's sister, Kendall Jenner, also paid homage to Hilton on her 21st birthday by replicating the fashionista's sparkly silver style from 2002.
Check it out: