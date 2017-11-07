Paris Hilton Lends a Helping Hand to Mexico Earthquake Victims

Paris Hilton has come to the aid of earthquake victims in Mexico.

The 36-year-old star shared snaps from her trip on Instagram on Tuesday.

Posing with fans and hugging young girls, the heiress helped locals keep spirits high as she delivered blankets, shoes, food and toys to those affected by the devastating, 7.1 quake which hit on Sept. 19.

“Yesterday I visited the earthquake victims in #Xochimilco#Mexico,” she wrote alongside a photo with a group of local children. “It broke my heart to see all these children & their families who lost their homes. 😢 I'm so grateful to have met with @SaveTheChildren to make a donation to build them new homes. It's so important to help make a difference in the lives of those in need. 🙏.”